BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a heavy assault on the western and southwestern countrysides of Aleppo last night, as they targeted sites belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to reports this morning, the Syrian Arab Army fired several missiles and artillery shells towards the sites controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The reports said these attacks were in retaliation for the recent strikes launched on Aleppo city by the jihadist rebels. At the same time, the jihadist rebels claim their attacks are in retaliation for the strikes launched by the Russian and Syrian forces in Idlib.

Below is a video showing the Syrian Army’s attack on the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate:

Advertisements