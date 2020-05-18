BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been conducting a campaign of intense attacks on the jihadist positions in northwestern Hama after a deadly attack was carried out by the Hurras Al-Deen group on the SAA’s positions in the Al-Ghaab Plain last week.
On Monday, the Syrian Army continued their campaign against the jihadist rebels, as their forces unleashed a heavy attack on the Hurras Al-Deen group’s positions in the northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army utilized its missile platforms to repeatedly bombard the jihadist fortifications, while also targeting gathering points for these militants in northwestern Hama.
At the same time, the Syrian Army was also involved in clashes along the front-lines in southern Idlib, as their troops engaged a group of Turkish-backed militants in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
Since the start of May, the northwestern region of Syria has witnessed an increase in violence and bloodshed after last month was relatively calm in Idlib, Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo.
Despite this violence, however, Turkey and Russia maintain that the ceasefire in northwestern Syria is upholding well, with both sides commending the situation in the region.
