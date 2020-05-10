BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has responded to the jihadist missile strikes on Hmeimim Airbase in Latakia by launching a heavy attack against the militants in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sundayl.
According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a big assault along the southern Idlib front-lines, hitting a number of points belonging to the jihadist rebels
In particular, the Syrian Army heavily targeted the jihadist-held areas in Kansafra, Al-Bara’, and ‘Ayn Larouz, while also hitting the militant sites inside the Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwestern Hama.
The attacks by the Syrian Army are still ongoing at this time, with these strikes primarily focusing on the jihadist defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the “Rouse the Believers” operation room, and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).
Sunday’s attacks on these axes in Jabal Al-Zawiya and Al-Ghaab are the heaviest strikes launched by the Syrian Army since the March 5th Moscow Agreement.
With the jihadist attack on the Hmeimim Airbase last night, it is likely that the Russian military may support a new operation against the militant forces inside the Idlib Governorate.
