BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A Sputnik correspondent in al-Hasakah said that the Syrian Arab Army’s 3rd Division advanced at the Al-Raqqa Governorate’s eastern border and met up with the 5th Regiment (Border Guards) and the infantry regiment of the 17th Division.
The Sputnik correspondent pointed out that the military columns, equipped with tanks, rocket launchers and artillery arrived early in the morning on Sunday, November 3 after a march for several weeks. He said they arrived to back up the Syrian Arab Army troops at the Tal Tamr front, which is where the military has been fighting the Turkish-backed militants.
Immediately after the arrival of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army, they began to deploy with their heavy weapons to several sites around the Tal Tamr front. Furthermore, troops entered the town of Abu Rasin, 29 km southeast of Ras al-Ain, and into the town of Kesra.
The Sputnik correspondent monitored the moment the Syrian Army units entered the town of Abu Rasin and received the people with the cries of victory.
The correspondent explained that the border units from the Syrian Arab Army redeployed in the villages located on the Darbasiyah – Ras Al Ain Road in the northeastern countryside of al-Hasakah (Tal Diab – Qarmania – Asadia – Kesra).
