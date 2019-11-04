BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A Sputnik correspondent in al-Hasakah said that the Syrian Arab Army’s 3rd Division advanced at the Al-Raqqa Governorate’s eastern border and met up with the 5th Regiment (Border Guards) and the infantry regiment of the 17th Division.

The Sputnik correspondent pointed out that the military columns, equipped with tanks, rocket launchers and artillery arrived early in the morning on Sunday, November 3 after a march for several weeks. He said they arrived to back up the Syrian Arab Army troops at the Tal Tamr front, which is where the military has been fighting the Turkish-backed militants.

Immediately after the arrival of reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army,  they began to deploy with their heavy weapons to several sites around the Tal Tamr front. Furthermore, troops entered the town of Abu Rasin, 29 km southeast of Ras al-Ain, and into the town of Kesra.

The Sputnik correspondent monitored the moment the Syrian Army units entered the town of Abu Rasin and received the people with the cries of victory.

The correspondent explained that the border units from the Syrian Arab Army redeployed in the villages located on the Darbasiyah – Ras Al Ain Road in the northeastern countryside of al-Hasakah (Tal Diab – Qarmania – Asadia – Kesra).

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Turkish Army keeps advancing in northeast Syria as they attempt to besiege Kurdish forces

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Excelente, pero sería bueno que comience a expulsar a los mercenarios Turcos, o ¿será que Rusia no permita para complacer a Erdogan?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-05 00:44