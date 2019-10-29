BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unearthed a large web of tunnels on Tuesday belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military unearthed the web of tunnels in the town of Al-Quriyah in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The tunnels had a large amount of weapons that were stored by the Islamic State during their two-year-long reign over this part of the Euphrates River Valley region.

