BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unearthed a large web of tunnels on Tuesday belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military unearthed the web of tunnels in the town of Al-Quriyah in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The tunnels had a large amount of weapons that were stored by the Islamic State during their two-year-long reign over this part of the Euphrates River Valley region.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  First Turkish soldier killed in northern Syria offensive

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Jens Holm
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Optimism is, that after the surface of the planet is totally destructed after WW3 and its many nukes, the leftover human beings will regain by cultivating mushrooms.

After some centuries there, they will invent mushrooms for the surface, which can store radioactivity for electricity making in the dark down there.

I dont wonder anymore. If they also find a tunnel to Israel for oilexport digged by slaves ofISIS, I wont be surprices but think: Clever little bastards – That too 🙂

Life didnt start in the water by whales getting legs or something.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-30 02:36
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You’d better stop with NL “Coffee-Shops” products as it makes people paranoid and conspiracy theories… BTW, there are much less ‘many’ nukes than there used to be and they are less powerful, thanks to the advances in missile accuracy. The nuclear doctrine has changed a lot, the use of city-busters is less likely to happen now, but what is very likely to happen is the use of tactical nukes, especially bunker buster ones, especially to take out underground bases, even in non nuclear countries.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-30 17:50