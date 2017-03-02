BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unearthed a massive tunnel under the Harasta suburb of east Damascus on Thursday after conducting a search-and-destroy operation against the Islamist rebels of Jaysh Al-Islam and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Led by their Special Mission Forces, the Syrian Arab Army discovered this massive tunnel on Thursday afternoon, leading the confiscation of the enemy’s military equipment.

According to local sources in Damascus, the tunnel was measured at 2 meters high and 220 meters deep, making this one of the largest tunnels discovered during this latest government offensive.

The Syrian Arab Army launched a massive offensive in the eastern suburbs of Damascus last week in order to expel the Islamist rebels from the area once and for all.

1 Comment on "Syrian Army unearths massive tunnel under east Damascus"

Hope Damascus gets cleared of all terrorists and they evil works soon.

