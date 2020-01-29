BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a network of tunnels inside the recently captured city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in the Idlib countryside.

READ ALSO: Russian Air Force launches rare attack on Idlib city

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military was combing through Ma’arat Al-Nu’man when they uncovered these tunnels inside the city.

Since capturing Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, the Syrian Arab Army has been combing through the city to make sure there are no militants left and no explosives hidden inside the city.

Advertisements