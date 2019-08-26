BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) established full control over the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this past week after a long battle against the militant forces.

The militant forces, primarily Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, had controlled several towns in northern Hama for most of the war.

However, they would finally concede these towns to the Syrian Army after losing Khan Sheikhoun and facing a potential siege.

During a recent combing operation in northern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army uncovered a prison that was used by the militant forces near the Jaysh Al-Izza stronghold of Al-Latamnah (video below):

