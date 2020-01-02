BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has uncovered a large network of tunnels, trenches, and fortifications that extend for tens of kilometers, linking a number of villages and captured areas in the Idlib countryside.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military found the network of tunnels and trenches while combing through the areas they recently captured from the jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib.

SANA quoted a field source as saying, “the army units in the villages of Al-Rafa, Tal Al-Sheh, Umm Jalal and others in the southeastern countryside of Idlib have found networks of tunnels, trenches and engineering fortifications that extend for tens of kilometers, which were excavated by terrorist organizations to secure the movement of their terrorists and to provide logistical support and protection from army strikes.”

The source pointed out that a number of militants were found inside the tunnels, as they were holed up inside of them for quite some time.

