BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has uncovered a large network of tunnels, trenches, and fortifications that extend for tens of kilometers, linking a number of villages and captured areas in the Idlib countryside.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military found the network of tunnels and trenches while combing through the areas they recently captured from the jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib.
SANA quoted a field source as saying, “the army units in the villages of Al-Rafa, Tal Al-Sheh, Umm Jalal and others in the southeastern countryside of Idlib have found networks of tunnels, trenches and engineering fortifications that extend for tens of kilometers, which were excavated by terrorist organizations to secure the movement of their terrorists and to provide logistical support and protection from army strikes.”
The source pointed out that a number of militants were found inside the tunnels, as they were holed up inside of them for quite some time.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.