BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has uncovered a large weapons factory that was used by the jihadist rebels in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the weapons factory was found in the town of Kafr Naha, which was one of the main strongholds for the jihadist rebels in the western part of Aleppo.

As shown in the photos below, the weapons factory produced shells that would be used to hit the provincial capital and other areas under the Syrian government’s control.

وحدات الجيش العربي السوري تعثر على مقرات وورش لتصنيع السلاح والذخائر من مخلفات الإرهابيين في كفرناها وعويجل وعنجارة بريف حلب الغربي pic.twitter.com/v23gooDnGV — Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) March 10, 2020

