BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces, in cooperation with locals, uncovered a large cache of weapons and medical equipment in the southern part of the country.

According to reports, the Syrian Armed Forces uncovered the weapons cache while combing through the territories that were previously controlled by the militant groups.

“During the combing of the remaining areas that the army freed from terrorism in the southern region to secure them in order to preserve the lives of civilians and in cooperation with honorable families, large quantities of weapons and ammunition were found, including dozens of ammunition boxes and western-made M-16 guns, American snipers, an RPG launcher, automatic rifles and mortars of various sizes, and a four-wheel drive vehicle equipped with a doskha machine gun hidden in the terrorist headquarters before their defeat,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Among the seized weapons, the source said were “large and varied quantities of medicines and medical equipment, some of which are of western origin.”

The Syrian Arab News Agency released a video of the weapons cache; it shows all of the arms and medical supplies:

