BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently uncovered a weapons warehouse that belonged to the jihadist rebels in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the weapons warehouse contained a large stockpile of artillery shells and launchers that were left behind by the jihadists when they withdrew from this area.
The Syrian Arab Army has been combing through the southern countryside of Idlib after seizing a large swath of territory from the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels that once controlled this area.
Furthermore, while the ongoing ceasefire in Idlib continues, the Syrian Arab Army has more time to secure these areas that were captured from the jihadist forces in southern and eastern Idlib.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.