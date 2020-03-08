BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently uncovered a weapons warehouse that belonged to the jihadist rebels in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the weapons warehouse contained a large stockpile of artillery shells and launchers that were left behind by the jihadists when they withdrew from this area.

The Syrian Arab Army has been combing through the southern countryside of Idlib after seizing a large swath of territory from the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels that once controlled this area.

Furthermore, while the ongoing ceasefire in Idlib continues, the Syrian Arab Army has more time to secure these areas that were captured from the jihadist forces in southern and eastern Idlib.

Advertisements