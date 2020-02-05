Syrian media has released new footage of the eerie underground terrorist hideouts in the recently liberated areas of Idlib province, including a fortified jihadist headquarters in Babila, a small village in the Maarat al-Numan district, and the underground headquarters of al-Nusra Front* in the outskirts of the town of Maardabsa.

The Babila footage shows a reporter walking through an intricate network of artificially hollowed out and fortified caverns, with the facilities featuring modern-day conveniences and littered with the remains of weapons, equipment, supplies, and even a mural possibly created by the militants.

Footage of the al-Nusra Front* hideout shows that the base was literally carved into the nearby mountainside, with its facilities including sleeping quarters, weaponry and unmarked chemical containers, with some of the equipment appearing to have been damaged or destroyed long before the Syrian Army’s advance.

Along with the videos, the Syrian Arab News Agency released photos of the recently-cleared terrorist hideouts.

Earlier this week, the military discovered an underground Nusra fortress hidden underneath the local museum building in the strategic city of Maarat al-Numan, which was recently liberated. The two-level underground complex spans some 1,000 square meters, including an improvised prison and torture facilities for local residents resisting the militants’ rule.

Source: Sputnik

