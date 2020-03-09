BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army discovered the headquarters of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate while combing through the recently captured areas.
According to Syrian TV, the Syrian Army entered the jihadist compound after discovering a large network of tunnels in the town of Anajara, which is located west of Aleppo city.
The videos released by Syrian TV show the operation room where HTS leader Abu Mohmmad Al-Jolani planned his attacks against the Syrian Arab Army.
Documents, maps and modern bulldozers were also found that were used in the excavation of the headquarters, in addition to dozens of vehicles charred by the bombings of Syrian Air Force.
Likewise, the military found a tunnel 500 meters long and nine meters deep that connected the headquarters with the town of Layramoun.
Jolani, who has led both HTS and Jabhat Al-Nusra, is believed to be hiding in the Idlib Governorate following a series of defeats this past month.
