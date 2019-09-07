BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been combing through the recently captured areas in northern Hama and southern Idlib as they look to secure these sites that were once under militant control.

Among the towns where the Syrian Army is spending the most time combing through are Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah; these two towns were the former strongholds of Jaysh Al-Izza in northern Hama.

In the town of Al-Latamnah, for instance, the Syrian Army has uncovered a large network of tunnels and caves that were once used by Jaysh Al-Izza to store weapons and evade the military’s attacks.

The Syrian Army recently released a video from one of the caves used by Jaysh Al-Izza; it showed a 120mm artillery gun that was stored inside this former base for the militant group.

Since the militants lost these areas, the Syrian Army has spent nearly every day trying to clear northern Hama and southern Idlib before declaring these towns safe for civilians.

