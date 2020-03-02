BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has turned the tables on the Turkish-backed militants in the southern countryside of Idlib, as their forces managed to regain ground in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army launched a counter-offensive near the town of Kafr Nabl to prevent the Turkish-backed militants from pushing deeper into the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.
According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army recaptured the towns of Dar Al-Kabira and Hazarin after a short battle with the Turkish-backed militants from the National Liberation Front (NLF) group and their jihadist allies.
At the same time, the Russian Air Force has been heavily bombarding the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, hitting militant gathering points and their defensive positions.
The Russian Air Force’s resumption of airstrikes in the Idlib Governorate have proven to be a game changer in the area, as they have helped drive back the militants that have sought to retake the ground they lost over the weeks.
