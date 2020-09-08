BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has turned its forces away from the battlefield and towards the massive fires engulfing western Syria.
According to a field source in Latakia, the Syrian Army has begun using its air assets to help put out the massive fires that are ravaging the Latakia and Hama countrysides.
In particular, Syrian Arab Army helicopters were seen on Tuesday, attempting to put out the flames over the Masyaf area, which has recently witnessed wide-spread forest fires.
The Syrian Army troops were also seen aiding the exhausted civil defense teams that have been vigorously trying to put out these fires.
These massive fires in western Hama are believed to be the result of the dramatic temperature increase this year, which is estimated to be an average ten degrees (Celsius) higher than last year.
Coupled with the absence of rain for several days and lack of equipment needed to put out the flames, Syria has witnessed the wide-scale spread of these fires from northern Latakia to areas as far south as the Homs Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.