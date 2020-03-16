BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants exchanged prisoners in east Aleppo on Monday, as hostilities between the two sides have dissipated since the start of the ceasefire in Idlib.

According to reports, the Syrian Arab Army and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) exchanged prisoners at a crossing point between Al-Bab and Tadef in eastern Aleppo.

The exchange was likely brokered between the Turkish and Russian forces, as they are both responsible for maintaining the ceasefire in northwestern Syria.

