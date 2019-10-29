BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a new photo on Tuesday showing a Syrian Arab Army soldier holding a new Russian-made rifle in northwestern Syria.

In the picture released by Anna News, the Syrian Army soldier can be seen holding a Russian-made AK-105 assault rifle, while also wearing new gear delivered from the Russian military.

The Russian Armed Forces recently delivered a large batch of weapons and military equipment to Syria’s Tartous, as the army prepares to kickoff the second part of their Idlib offensive.

