BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a new photo on Tuesday showing a Syrian Arab Army soldier holding a new Russian-made rifle in northwestern Syria.
In the picture released by Anna News, the Syrian Army soldier can be seen holding a Russian-made AK-105 assault rifle, while also wearing new gear delivered from the Russian military.
#Syria #Russia #Turkey #Idlib #Hama #Latakia #Aleppo
Военнослужащий сирийской армии и его обвес для фотосета
Военнослужащий сирийской армии с автоматом АК-105 и в бронежелете бойца одного из российских специальных подразделений, передовая провинции Идлиб. pic.twitter.com/NioF8U15xQ
— ANNA-News (@annanews_info) October 29, 2019
The Russian Armed Forces recently delivered a large batch of weapons and military equipment to Syria’s Tartous, as the army prepares to kickoff the second part of their Idlib offensive.
