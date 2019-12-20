BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – A source from the military forces in southeastern Idlib told Al-Masdar News this afternoon that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly approaching the large Turkish observation post in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District.
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army has already established control over several towns, villages, and points in southeastern Idlib, putting their forces within a small distance of the Turkish observation post.
The military source added that the Syrian Army will likely do the same thing they did in Khan Sheikhoun, which is to advance around the observation post, but not engage the Turkish Armed Forces in the area.
The Syrian Army surrounded the Turkish observation post in Khan Sheikhoun, but due to an agreement between Ankara and Moscow, the armed forces were replaced by Russian military police.
It is not clear if the Turkish Army will remain in the area again, but the coming approach of the Syrian Army troops will likely prompt Ankara to issue a complaint to their Russian counterparts and then a demand that the government forces withdraw from all areas captured.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.