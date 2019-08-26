BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized the entire militant-held northern Hama pocket last week, putting an end to Jaysh Al-Izza’s long presence in the governorate.
Once the last militants fled the area, the Syrian Arab Army quickly moved into the towns of Kafr Zita, Al-Latamnah, Latmeen, Lahaya, and Morek.
During their combing operations, the Syrian Arab Army uncovered a number of tunnels and caves that were used by the militants to seek cover from airstrikes and carry out attacks against the military.
As shown in the video below, the Syrian Army trapped and destroyed a militant tunnel in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this past week:
Since capturing the militant pocket in northern Hama, the Syrian Army has moved their forces to the Ta’manah front in southern Idlib, where they are expected to launch a new attack to capture the town in the coming days.
The Syrian Army has already captured most of the points south of Ta’manah; however, the town still remains under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Rouse the Believers.
These aforementioned jihadist groups have fiercely resisted the Syrian Army’s previous attempts to capture Ta’manah, but without the key hilltop of Tal Tari, the militants will not likely hold the town for much longer.
