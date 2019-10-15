BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has transferred heavy weapons into the Manbij area of northeastern Aleppo to prevent against a Turkish military attack.

In a short video that was released this week, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen transferring heavy weapons like tanks to the Manbij countryside.

On Monday, the Syrian Arab Army announced that their forces had entered Manbij after the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from the city earlier in the day.

As part of the Syrian Army’s agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the former has been granted access to all border areas the latter controls, including Manbij, ‘Ain ‘Issa, and Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab).

While the Syrian Army is expected to deploy to Kobane, their troops have yet to travel to this border city.

It appears that the Syrian Army is trying to secure the areas around their front-lines before they deploy their troops to an area like Kobane.

