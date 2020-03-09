BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – While combing through the recently captured areas in western Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered the headquarters of one of the most wanted terrorists in Syria.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the army uncovered the headquarters of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the town of Anjarah, which is located in the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The SANA report said the compound belonged to the HTS leader and most wanted terrorist in Syria, Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani.
Shortly after the report first surfaced, SANA released a video showing the entire terrorist compound (video below):
