BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:55 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will resume their field operations to capture the Jaysh Al-Islam stronghold of Douma, following the recent collapse of peace talks with the militant group, a military source told Al-Masdar News on Tuesday.
According to the military source, Jaysh Al-Islam’s recent counter-offensive in Al-Shifouniyah and Mesraba, along with their refusal of peace terms from Russia, were taken in account when making the decision to confront the militant group in Douma.
Jaysh Al-Islam turned down a Russian military delegation’s terms in the East Ghouta, prompting the militant group to take action to recover the localities they lost to the Syrian Arab Army over the last few weeks.
The Russian military delegation had demanded that Jaysh Al-Islam surrender their heavy weapons and release all of the Syrian Army prisoners currently in their jails in exchange for a ceasefire that would be closely monitored until reconciliation was achieved.
The Syrian Army will press into Douma in order to force Jaysh Al-Islam back to the negotiations table.
