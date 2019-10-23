BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army will establish 15 posts along its border with Turkey, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The creation of the posts is envisaged by a deal agreed on Tuesday between Russia and Turkey that will see Syrian and Russian forces deploy to northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey, Interfax said.

The Syrian Arab Army has already deployed several units to the Turkish border over the last week, with the promise of many more reinforcements to come in the next few days.

Furthermore, Russian military police have been seen deploying to the border cities of Al-Qamishli and Kobane (var. Ayn Al-Arab) to fulfill their obligations under the new Sochi agreement that was established on Tuesday, October 22nd.