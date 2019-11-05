BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – It has been a day of many firsts for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), as they find themselves deploying to several areas in northeastern Syria for the first time since 2012.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army has deployed its troops to the Al-Malkiyah District of Al-Hasakah, marking the first time since the armed forces conceded the area to the People’s Protection Units (YPG) that they will be in control of this border area.
The source added the Syrian Arab Army will control 60 kilometers of border area along the Hasakah-Turkey axis.
Furthermore, the Syrian Army’s deployment to Al-Malkiyah will mark the first time in seven years that the military will have a presence along the northeastern border with Iraq.
This latest deployment by the Syrian Arab Army to the Al-Malkiyah District comes at the same time they increase their presence in several sites across northeastern Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.