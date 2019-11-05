BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – It has been a day of many firsts for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), as they find themselves deploying to several areas in northeastern Syria for the first time since 2012.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army has deployed its troops to the Al-Malkiyah District of Al-Hasakah, marking the first time since the armed forces conceded the area to the People’s Protection Units (YPG) that they will be in control of this border area.

The source added the Syrian Arab Army will control 60 kilometers of border area along the Hasakah-Turkey axis.

Furthermore, the Syrian Army’s deployment to Al-Malkiyah will mark the first time in seven years that the military will have a presence along the northeastern border with Iraq.

This latest deployment by the Syrian Arab Army to the Al-Malkiyah District comes at the same time they increase their presence in several sites across northeastern Syria.

