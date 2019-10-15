BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will have access to Syria’s northeastern border crossing at the town of Al-Malkiyah in Al-Hasakah for the first time in several years.
Speaking to Al-Masdar from Al-Hasakah, a Syrian Army source said the military will be jointly controlling the town of Al-Malkiyah on the border of Iraq as part of their ongoing agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.
This future military deployment means that the Syrian government will now have two major crossings with Iraq, with the first one being in the Deir Ezzor Governorate and the new one in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The Syrian military’s presence at Al-Malkiyah will be incredibly important for the government because it will further promote trade with Iraqi Kurdistan.
Furthermore, the Syrian military’s presence in Al-Malkiyah will mean that Iran has a shorter travel distance by land from Tehran to Syria’s border.
This will force the Israeli and U.S. armed forces to expand their monitoring of the border in order to prevent Iran from transporting oil and weapons to Syria.
