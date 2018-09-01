BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their field operations in southern Syria, today, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) last positions in the Al-Safa region.

Led by their 1st and 3rd divisions, the Syrian Arab Army began their operations in the Al-Safa region by storming several hideouts that belong to the Islamic State.

Following a fierce exchange between the two parties, the Syrian Arab Army managed to score a new advance in the Al-Safa region, forcing the Islamic State terrorists to fall back further.

According to a military source in Sweida city, the Syrian Arab Army was able to liberate a number of points in the Al-Safa region, while also destroying several trenches that were raised by the Islamic State.

The Syrian Arab Army is now working to liberate the last areas under the Islamic State’s control in the Al-Safa region.

