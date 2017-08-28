BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (AA) resumed their large-scale offensive in central Syria, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions in the western countryside of Jabal Al-Sha’er.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army steamrolled the Islamic State terrorists in the eastern pocket of the Hama Governorate, killing and wounding scores of militants in the process.

Within hours of launching their assault, the Syrian Arab Army liberated several areas from the Islamic State terrorists, including Khirbat Bilas, Mashraft Huwaysis, Khirbat Abu Al-Tos, and Khirbat Tawelt.

As a result of today’s advance, the Syrian Arab Army is on the verge of reaching th strategic Bilas Mountains that are the key to ending ISIL’s presence in central Syria.

