BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units operating in the eastern countryside of Idlib thwarted an attack by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham on its positions near the town of ‘Aajaz.

According to reports, the jihadist rebels attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the direction of ‘Aajaz, prompting a fierce confrontation between the two forces.

The Syrian Arab Army was able to overpower the jihadist rebels during the attempted infiltration, resulting in the subsequent defeat of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the military was able to destroy two enemy vehicles during the confrontation on Friday, but they did not make any mention of casualties.

Advertisements