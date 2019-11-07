BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military expansion in northeastern Syria has been obstructed by the recent arrival of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) tanks and heavy weapons, a source from the Syrian Armed Forces told Al-Masdar News this evening.
According to the source, the Syrian Army has deployed heavy armory to several border points in northeastern Syria, which is something they lacked at the start of their deployment in October.
The source said the Syrian Army has deployed several tank battalions to the front-lines around the Tal Tamr District in Al-Hasakah and key town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa in Al-Raqqa, pointing out that the Turkish-backed militants previously tried to advance in these areas.
He would add that the Syrian Army is committed to maintaining control over the Syrian-Turkish border and will not accept any push by the militants and the Turkish Army into these areas.
The Turkish regime has already accused Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad of protecting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while also complaining about the latter’s presence along the border.
However, despite Ankara’s complaints, the Syrian government has made it clear that they are not willing to work with them until they halt their support for groups they deem to be terrorists.
The absence of diplomatic ties between Damascus and Ankara has proven to be a major obstacle to peace in Syria, as the latter’s continued support for militant groups fighting against the state has led the Syrian government to remain hostile towards the Turkish regime’s requests to their Russian partners.
