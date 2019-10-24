BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is deploying its tank units from Al-Hasakah city to the Tal Tamr District following a string of militant attacks on their positions.
According to an army source, the tanks units were deployed to the northwestern part of the Tal Tamr District to confront the Turkish-backed militants that continue to attack their positions near the Turkish border.
The source said the Syrian Army is jointly working with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the area and sharing intel reports.
On Thursday, the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” launched several attacks south and southeast of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
These militants attempted to expand their presence in the Ras Al-‘Ayn area, despite the ongoing agreement that was established by the Turkish and Russian presidents on Tuesday.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.