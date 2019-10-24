BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is deploying its tank units from Al-Hasakah city to the Tal Tamr District following a string of militant attacks on their positions.

According to an army source, the tanks units were deployed to the northwestern part of the Tal Tamr District to confront the Turkish-backed militants that continue to attack their positions near the Turkish border.

The source said the Syrian Army is jointly working with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the area and sharing intel reports.

On Thursday, the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” launched several attacks south and southeast of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

These militants attempted to expand their presence in the Ras Al-‘Ayn area, despite the ongoing agreement that was established by the Turkish and Russian presidents on Tuesday.

