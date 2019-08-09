BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was filmed entering the Idlib Governorate on Friday after the military’s recent advances in northern Hama.
The Syrian Arab Army was able to enter the Idlib Governorate’s southwestern countryside after they seized the key hilltop of Tal Sakher.
Since capturing Tal Sakher, the Syrian Arab Army has secured the eastern sector of Kafr Naboudeh and moved their forces towards the town of Al-Hobeit.
The Syrian Arab Army is currently attacking Hobeit in a bid to expel the remaining Jaysh Al-Izza militants from the area.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is also pounding the last two Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
Over the last week, the Syrian Army has captured a large chunk of territory from the militant forces in northern Hama; this includes the strategic town of Al-Zakah, which overlooks Jaysh Al-Izza’s strongholds.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.