BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was filmed entering the Idlib Governorate on Friday after the military’s recent advances in northern Hama.

The Syrian Arab Army was able to enter the Idlib Governorate’s southwestern countryside after they seized the key hilltop of Tal Sakher.

Since capturing Tal Sakher, the Syrian Arab Army has secured the eastern sector of Kafr Naboudeh and moved their forces towards the town of Al-Hobeit.

The Syrian Arab Army is currently attacking Hobeit in a bid to expel the remaining Jaysh Al-Izza militants from the area.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is also pounding the last two Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

Over the last week, the Syrian Army has captured a large chunk of territory from the militant forces in northern Hama; this includes the strategic town of Al-Zakah, which overlooks Jaysh Al-Izza’s strongholds.

Just keep on tearing every line apart until the last one… glad to see the SAA’s high command is moving full steam to take maximum advantage of the stalled ErrDOG-Putin entente and continued, serious RuAF involvement. Indeed, any time the treacherous Tzar sits with the tiny Ottomaniac wannabee they become one of the worst enemies of Syria’s territorial integrity. It seems they don’t have much negotiation room anymore to go on with their impossible compromises. It’s all good to me, so long as it means constant jihadi extermination.

2019-08-10 01:21