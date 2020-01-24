BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) were observed moving towards the front-lines in southeastern Idlib this week, as they prepare to drive back the jihadist rebels further north.

READ ALSO: US Forces Cutoff International Highway at Key Town in Northeast Syria: Video

In a video released this week, Syrian Army tanks and several soldiers could be seen heading towards the front-lines after the a string of jihadist attacks on their defenses at the Abu Dafna axis.

The jihadist attack on Abu Dafna, which was led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), forced the Syrian Arab Army to deploy more troops to this front.

While the Syrian Army was able to fend off the jihadist attack, the poor weather has prompted them to strengthen their defenses and make preparations for a new assault towards the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Advertisements