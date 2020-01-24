BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) were observed moving towards the front-lines in southeastern Idlib this week, as they prepare to drive back the jihadist rebels further north.
READ ALSO: US Forces Cutoff International Highway at Key Town in Northeast Syria: Video
In a video released this week, Syrian Army tanks and several soldiers could be seen heading towards the front-lines after the a string of jihadist attacks on their defenses at the Abu Dafna axis.
The jihadist attack on Abu Dafna, which was led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), forced the Syrian Arab Army to deploy more troops to this front.
While the Syrian Army was able to fend off the jihadist attack, the poor weather has prompted them to strengthen their defenses and make preparations for a new assault towards the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.