BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – A large number of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reinforcements were recently deployed to northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, as they join the battle to capture Kabani.

In a new video released by Ali Sarem, a number of tanks could be seen heading to the front-lines in Kabani, as the Syrian Army prepares to intensify their attack on the town.

Over the last two weeks, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division has intensified their attack on Kabani in a bid to seize the mountaintop town from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

Despite the intensity of these attacks, however, the Syrian Arab Army has been unable to breach the jihadist defenses aat Kabani.

To help the army weaken the jihadist resolve, the Russian Air Force has been hammering Kabani and its surroundings, as more troops pour into the area to capture the town.

