DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:00 P.M.) – Having fully recaptured the town of Sukhnah in east Homs countryside and secured the surrounding areas, the Syrian Army has officially entered the administrative borders of Deir Ezzor.

According to an informed military source, the government troops imposed full control over the strategic Bishiri mountain located to the west of Deir Ezzor city.

The mountain is strategically important as it overlooks Kobajjep and Ash-Shola; two towns located on the road from Sukhna to Deir Ezzor which also serve as major bastions for the Islamic State.

The same source added that the blitz – led by the SAA’s elite Tiger Forces – has killed and injured dozens of the jihadi militants.

Meantime, the Russian jets conducted several airstrikes against ISIS outposts and fortification in and around the mountain.