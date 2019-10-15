BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken over the U.S. military base in Manbij after entering the city last night.

According to a military source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has deployed several units to Manbij as they look to block any potential Turkish offensive to capture the city.

On Tuesday, the Anna News Agency reported from Manbij, as they showed the deployment of the Syrian Army and their eventual take over of the U.S. military base there.

The Syrian Arab Army quickly deployed to Manbij last night after the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from the city.

The reason for the quick deployment to Manbij was due to reports of an imminent Turkish military offensive to capture the city from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

