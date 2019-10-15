BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken over the U.S. military base in Manbij after entering the city last night.

According to a military source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has deployed several units to Manbij as they look to block any potential Turkish offensive to capture the city.

On Tuesday, the Anna News Agency reported from Manbij, as they showed the deployment of the Syrian Army and their eventual take over of the U.S. military base there.

The Syrian Arab Army quickly deployed to Manbij last night after the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from the city.

The reason for the quick deployment to Manbij was due to reports of an imminent Turkish military offensive to capture the city from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Bit by bit The SAA are gaining more and more of their own territory back. Goodbye USA nobody is going to miss you. So satisfying to see this. Where are you naysayers now huh? What was that you were all saying only a few weeks ago? Hmmm seems you were all wrong. Oh your not saying anything? That's right because you are ashamed to say anything because clearly you don't know Jack Shyte. You know who I'm talking about Akbar, Stern and others.

Peter Wallace
Wonder how effective that anti suicide truck device is.. The Yanks were so happy they were handing over to the SAA they left them cooked meals , big screen TV's and comfortable lounge chairs, air conditioning and nice tents . So thoughtful of them. They even left greeting cards with big letters F U on them . I think that means From Us ..

Nestor Arapa
Excelente noticia, se esperaba por mucho tiempo.

Dave
This guy speaks Russian…

