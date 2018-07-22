DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:45 P.M.) – The Syrian forces have officially imposed full control over Nawa city in southern Syria after militants left to the country’s deal as per evacuation deal with the Syrian Government.
Fierce battles were fought for the last insurgent bastion before the Nusra-linked extremist fighters succumbed to Syrian Army’s terms of surrender.
Militants who ruled out reconciliation have been deported – along with their families – to the Jihadi-controlled province of Idlib in northwest Syria.
With the evacuation of Nawa militants, the entire Daraa province has become free from Jabhet al-Nusra terror group.
Earlier on Saturday, militants who controlled the town of Mahajeh have been also evacuated to Idlib as per a similar deal; thus fully securing the Damascus-Amman highway.
142
- 142Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.