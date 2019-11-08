BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Earlier this week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control over a large oil field in the Al-Hasakah countryside.

According to a military source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army took control of the Mullah ‘Abbas oil field in the Al-Qamishli District after the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from the area.

As shown in the photos below, the Syrian Army is now in full control of the site and repair crews have already begun work on restoring the oil field.

