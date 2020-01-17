BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – With the increasing violations of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun intensifying their attacks against these jihadist forces in northeastern Latakia

According to reports, the front-lines at the strategic mountaintop town of Kabani have recently witnessed an increase in violence, with the Syrian Arab Army choosing to amplify their attacks to weaken the jihadist resolve.

In a video released by Sputnik Arabic on Friday, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen taking on the jihadist rebels in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate:

