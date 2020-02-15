Syrian Arab Army’s forces regained full control of the strategic highway connecting the formerly besieged city of Aleppo, in the north of the country, and Damascus in the south.
Earlier on Wednesday the Russian Defense Ministry released a statement confirming that the M5 highway had been cleared and was under full control of the Syrian Arab forces.
Footage shot on Friday near Aleppo shows scores of vehicles being driven across the regained corridor, as well as soldiers patrolling the area.
“We advanced from three axes in order to reach the Rashiddeen 4 sector, on which we directly managed to take control,” a Syrian soldier stated. “Moreover, their numbers [of militants] was not large thank God. We launched airstrikes as well as artillery against them,” he explained when talking about the operation to regain control of the highway.
The M5 is a key road linking Aleppo, the economic hub of Syria, with the capital Damascus, crossing the central governorates of Hama and Homs.
