BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Russian efforts led the Turkish Army to ask the leaders of its allied militants to evacuate the imperative Mabrouka Power Station that is located along the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway.

According to reports, the Turkish Army and their allied militants have already withdrawn from the Mabrouka Power Station in the Al-Hasakah Governorate after a successful talks with the Russian Armed Forces.

The Mabrouk Power Station is located 12 kilometers west of the silos that the Syrian Arab Army took control of a few days ago and 20 kilometers west of the strategic town of Tal Tamr, which the militant forces were previously targeting.

The reports pointed out that the Syrian Arab Army is currently stationed south of the power station. According to the reports, the Syrian Army is 300 meters from the international road, specifically at the Mabrouka junction, which is about 5 km from the power station.

These developments along the international road (M4) come after a series of meetings that brought together officers from the Russian and Turkish forces on the one hand, with leaders in the SDF on the other.

Syrian Army enters a new village

The Syrian Arab Army entered the village of Umm al-Khair adjacent to the international road (M4) west of the town of Tal Tamr.

This town was previously contested by the Turkish-backed militants and the Syrian Democratic Forces in the Tal Tamr District.

