BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered a number of settlements in southern Idlib on Thursday, taking control of these areas after the implementation of the Moscow agreement.
According to reports from this front, the Syrian Arab Army entered a number of sites in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region that were front-line areas and considered “no man’s land” prior to taking control of them on Thursday.
The Syrian Arab Army is currently securing these areas near the key town of Kafr Nabl in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
While hostilities have decreased significantly over the last week, tensions remains high in Idlib, as the jihadist rebels have refused to withdraw from the towns and villages south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).
The militants have until March 15th to withdraw north; however, if they refuse, Russia has indicated that the Syrian military will resume their operation to take hold of these areas.
