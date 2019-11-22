BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken control of new points along the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway this week.
According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army expanded further west of Tal Tamr after fending off the Turkish-backed militants in this area.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian Army has secured a new supply line to Aleppo-Hasakah Highway after taking over these points.
The agency pointed out that a number of people in the region began to gradually return to their villages and farms after the deployment of units of the Syrian Arab Army.
Earlier in the day, the Turkish Army struck the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at two towns in the Abu Rasin area, killing at least four soldiers and wounding several others.
