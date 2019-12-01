BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken control of several new points along the strategic Hasakah-Aleppo Highway this week, the Syrian Arab Newsw Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday.

“Units of the Syrian Arab Army on Sunday expanded deployment on Hasaka-Aleppo international highway, and entered Al Aaliah grain silos in Hasaka northwestern countryside,” the SANA report said.

SANA’s reporter said that army units boosted deployment along the Hasakah-Aleppo International Highway, entering Al-Aaliah grain silos which is a strategic point as it overlooks large parts of the highway.

The Syrian Arab Army has also reinforced their positions in the surrounding villages, including al-Suwaisa and Anjudiya villages, with locals welcoming the arrival of the army.

This latest deployment by the Syrian Arab Army comes as part of their joint agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Al-Hasakah, Al-Raqqa, and Aleppo governorates of northern Syria.

