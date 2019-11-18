BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken control of two towns along a key highway in the northeastern region of Syria.
According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army entered on Monday the towns of Al-Dashishiyah and Al-Tawilah along the Aleppo-Hasakah Highway (M-4 Highway).
Following the Syrian Army’s entrance, they would clash with the Turkish-backed forces in the Abu Rasin area near the strategic border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
At the same time, local sources in the town of Tal Tamr in northwestern Al-Hasakah confirmed the establishment of a new bridge on the Jarjab River by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Both the SDF and SAA have maintained control of the Tal Tamr District, despite repeated attempts by the Turkish-backed militants to capture the area.
While some reports claim that the SDF have agreed to hand over all their points in Tal Tamr to the SAA and Russian military, their spokesperson Kino Gabriel announced these rumors untrue.
