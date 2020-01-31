BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants fired an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) towards a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) T-90 tank as it was moving through the Rashiddeen area in Aleppo.

In a video released on Friday, the missile can be seen hitting the T-90 tank, but fails to stop its movement.

Not long after the Russian military began their intervention in Syria, they began delivering their T-90 tanks to the Syrian Arab Army.

These T-90 tanks have proven incredibly effective on the battlefield, especially during Syrian Army offensives where they are facing an enemy with several anti-tank guided missiles.

