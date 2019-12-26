Soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) gathered about 2km (6500ft) away from the Turkish observation post in Al-Surman, footage filmed on Wednesday shows.
One of the officers reiterated that the post has been encircled along with a base allegedly formerly used by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group.
“We stand in front of the Turkish 8th post, the post of al-Surman, the post is now besieged and the area has been encircled, while Turkish military soldiers remain inside the post and they are fortifying it. Terrorist organisations, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, used to use this post in its attacks against the Syrian Arab army as a starting point,” the SAA officer said.
Syrian Arab Army forces also reportedly took control over the strategic towns of al-Tah and Jirjanaz in the south eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
After the Astana de-escalation agreement was signed in 2017, Turkish forces were deployed to 12 observation posts in Syria’s northwestern region.
The eighth observation post in Al-Surman is reportedly the second to be encircled by SAA forces after the Turkish post in Morek.
