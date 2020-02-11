BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) claims they cordoned a Turkish observation point in the city of Saraqib near Idlib, a major opposition-controlled stronghold in the country.
Footage filmed on Sunday shows the observation point with the Turkish flag waving on top.
“All the observation points are completely surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army,” a Syrian soldier said.
“The Turks tried to withdraw from Tell Toqan towards Tavtanaz and Bab Al-hawa.”
The observation point was reportedly built on February 1, along with five others near Saraqib. Under the 2017 Astana agreement and the 2018 Sochi agreement, Turkey could build and maintain 12 observation posts in opposition-held territories as part of the demilitarisation process of Idlib.
The SAA has been encircling Turkish observation posts since August 2019 as it recaptured opposition-held territories.
As the Syrian government made advances in the Idlib region, regaining control of the strategic town of Saraqib after a weeks-long military offensive, a large Turkish military convoy including tanks and armoured vehicles was seen crossing the border into Syria on Friday.
Credit: Ruptly
