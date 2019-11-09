BEIRUT, LEBANON 3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) suffered several casualties during today’s battle in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, a source told Al-Masdar News.
According to the military source, two Syrian Army soldiers were killed and over 15 others were wounded during the battle at the towns of Al-Qassamiyah and Umm Al-Sha’yfah in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
The source could not provide the exact number of wounded and killed from the Turkish-backed militants, but he said it is likely similar to the Syrian Army’s totals or more.
Today’s clashes in northeastern Syria have been intense as the Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” attempts to advance into the Abu Rasin area of Al-Hasakah.
